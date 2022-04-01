On the eve of the 2022 season, when the drivers market had already been concluded with all the established line-ups, the last note missing from the appeal of the F1 confirmations was that inherent to the managers, and in particular that of theformer Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer. The American engineer, after spending 12 years in the latter reality – formerly known as Force India – has in fact left the British house to marry in Alpinealways maintaining his role as team principal.

The main reason that had prompted Szafnauer to terminate his long marriage with Aston Martin had remained unclear in recent months, with the 57-year-old wanting to explain specifically the own reasons in a recent interview reported by gpfans.comidentified in the promotion of Martin Whitmarsh as the new CEO of Lawrence Stroll’s team: “Once I understood that the management structure would be such, I did not have the support I thought I should have with the arrival of Martin. – has explained – I was told that the responsibilities I had before would never be returned to me. At that point, it was really time to look elsewhere. It was in the last race of 2021, in Abu Dhabi, that I was told ‘You were able to manage the team, but you are no longer managing it‘. I had a contract, and I had no reason to leave. If the responsibilities had not been taken away from me, I would have stayed “.

However, Szafnauer’s personal disappointment was rewarded by the talks that took place with Alpine, which were convincing to the point of pushing the American manager to leave Silverstone to take the Enstone path: “During the talks with Alpine I was told that the reason they wanted me to come was related to my experience in Formula 1 – he added – which could be useful to help them in their goal of winning races. When those hiring you say this, you feel very confident that they are hiring for just that, and they want your experience. That’s why I accepted this offer ”.