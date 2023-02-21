In the days immediately following the presentation of the Aston Martin AMR23, Fernando Alonso he had reiterated what were his and the English team’s main objectives, namely to grow during this season in order to then be able to aim for victory. Already in this 2023, however, the Spaniard has already wanted to impress a winning mentality on Silverstone, so much so that he underlines that he does not want to settle for or celebrate for positions far from the top step of the podium.

In this regard, the two-time champion had also been critical of his former team, theAlpine, which according to him he had celebrated for the 4th place achieved in the Constructors’ championship. Following these statements, the team principal of the French company intervened, Otmar Szafnauerwho curiously played the same role in his career in Aston Martin.

In commenting on the words of his former driver, the Rumanian-American manager underlined that the first to have celebrated certain goals was Alonso himself, as well as adding other opinions on the correct choice of the Asturian to have left Alpine to marry the due to the Silverstone team: “We will know in two or three weeks – he told the media – but for me the actual test it will not be 2023, but the 2024. They will have to find their own ideas rather than take them from Red Bull or Mercedes. That will be the real test.”

However, the most telling line came when asked how Szafnauer felt, and how Alonso was missing from the team: “Not yet, actually. Ask me in a couple of months.” Meanwhile, Formula 1 is preparing for the pre-season tests scheduled in Sakhir, Bahrain, between 23 and 25 February. A decidedly limited period of testing available to teams and drivers, among which criticisms from Alonso himself also arose.