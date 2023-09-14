Turbulent period

Despite two podiums achieved during this season, one each by Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, Alpine is experiencing a far from peaceful 2023 on a sporting level. The French team, which aimed at the end of the last championship to bring the Ferrari-Mercedes duo closer together, instead fell from fourth to sixth position in the Constructors’ standings, also clearly overtaken by Aston Martin and McLaren. A move by the shrimp that cost the jobs of the entire management team of the team, from the much-maligned Laurent Rossi to team principal Otmar Szafnauer, signed just a year and a half ago by Aston Martin. Until now, the Romanian-American manager’s version of events was the only one to have been circulated publicly, with Szafnauer having hinted that Renault’s top management had not been told the “right information“.

Now though Luca de Meo also decided to break the silence, who is the CEO of the Renault group. The Italian manager spoke to the microphones of the Iberian newspaper Brand, sending the poisonous ball back to Szafnauer’s court and attributing his departure from the team, which even occurred during the current season, to some broken promises.

De Meo’s version

De Meo did not go into detail, but the logical deduction is that it could be the failure to make a leap forward in performance that one could expect from Alpine. “They promised me things that they didn’t keep – said de Meo, referring to the revolution brought about by the team’s management – when you say something to your boss, then you have to do it. This is in the dynamics of a company. I didn’t force them to set goals. They set them themselves and they didn’t work“.

This version clashes with what was reported in recent weeks by Szafnauer, who had instead underlined that “Luca de Meo wants, like everyone in Formula 1, immediate success. And unfortunately that’s not how it works“. Meanwhile, the 56-year-old Milanese manager has excluding any intention to sell the team in the near future: “All these stories that I want to sell the team are nonsense – he said – F1 is part of the Alpine project, as are endurance and other races, so we are moving forward and need to develop“.