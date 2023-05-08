Alpine crisis, Szafnauer speaks

Laurent’s shouting Reds caused a sudden earthquake in Alpine. The words of the CEO lashed out at Otmar Szafnauerdemanding an immediate change of course, after the team has scraped together a paltry 14 points in the first five weekends and is in sixth place in the constructors’ standings.

Szafnauer at risk of being fired

The US team principal was unaware of the CEO’s comments. And certainly he would have preferred that he did it face to face, not on the web. Szafnauer, who is seriously in danger of being fired at the end of the season, will ask for a meeting with Rossi to understand how to move forward and to see if there is room for reconciling the relationship. Meanwhile, he defended his work in front of journalists.

Szafnauer’s words

“Reading something like that in the newspapers doesn’t put pressure anymore, everyone wants to do well here. There are experienced technicians and top-level engineers: we put pressure on ourselves, we just have to solve the problems“, these are the words of the American. “I have no idea why these statements, you’ll have to ask him, but I will ask him. This weekend has been very busy and I haven’t had the chance yet“.

“In Baku we underperformed, in Australia the riders collided and in the first race we had a myriad of penalties, starting with Esteban who was off the grid. It hasn’t been a quiet start to the season, maybe that’s why he made those comments, I have to read them all. All we can do when there are problems like those in Baku it’s about understanding why they happened, and making sure we have a process in place to prevent them from happening again“, continued Szafnauer, who then seems to offload the responsibility on the Enstone factory. “The hardest thing to do in Formula 1 is to make sure the car has maximum performance, which is not the case here on the track. There are 100 people here, half are in marketing and other stuff and half are in performance mining. At the base there are 900 who work on performance. So most of the performance work on the car is at Enstone and Viry, while here it’s just a question of not making mistakes, not setting the engine on fire, not making a mistake in the set-up in a race in which there is only one hour of practice. It’s a pity that it happened in Baku: if it happened in Miami, we’ll have solved the problem by PL2, instead in Azerbaijan Parc Fermé started immediately“.