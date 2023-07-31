Revolving doors

The Spa weekend has sparking off an impressive earthquake within the Alpine team, which curiously has finally returned to significantly move its ranking in Belgium. Before the action on the track began, the farewell to the stable was announced – with the season in full swing – of some key figures of the team: the team principal Otmar Szafnauer, longtime sporting director Alan Permane and technical director Pat Fry were all torpedoed. Furthermore, a week ago the arrival of Philippe Krief as the new CEO of the French team was made official, replacing Laurent Rossi.

New opportunities

However, Enstone’s revolving doors could enrich some competing stables. Fry settled in immediately, signing a contract as Chief Technical Officer of Williams which will see him enter action from November 1st. Surprisingly, however, it seems that Szafnauer too may soon find new employment, still in the Circus. Indeed, the Romanian-American manager was seen enter the Aston Martin hospitality suite, his former team. This was reported by colleagues from Sky Germany. A simple courtesy visit to old friends? Perhaps. Or maybe not.

Back to the past

“I do not want to comment“, Szafnauer limited himself to telling reporters. A defensive attitude that made someone suspicious. However the same former number one of the Alpine wall has made no secret of being looking for a new job. “As you can see, my Alpine adventure has just ended. Now I can join a new F1 team. Let’s wait and see“, he had always declared a Sky Germany previously. For years Szafnauer has been a key point of reference for today’s Aston Martin, formerly Force India/Racing Point.

Tense stories with the boss

He joined the team in October 2009 and remained there until January 2022, eventually taking on the role of team principal. However, it is yours that leaves some perplexity about Szafnauer’s possible return to Aston Martin relationship with the owner, Lawrence Stroll. It was precisely the tensions between the two that led to the removal of the 58-year-old manager of Romanian origins. “There were two popes, it couldn’t work anymore”, Szafnauer himself had commented to explain his farewell. Furthermore, his role had become incompatible with that of Martin Whitmarsh, chosen as CEO directly by Stroll sr. It will be interesting to understand if these will be obstacles that can somehow be overcome by the parties involved. At the moment Aston Martin, which holds on to third place in the Constructors’ standings, is managed by Luxembourg manager Mike Krack.