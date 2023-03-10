The exchange of positions

Judging by the result of the first GP of the season in Bahrain, Alpine and Aston Martin they seem to have swapped roles compared to last season’s performance: while the French team had finished the 2022 world championship in fourth position in the constructors’ standings, with the podium just missed by Esteban Ocon in Japan, the British manufacturer had not gone beyond seventh place, accomplices several difficulties in terms of competitiveness. Today, although it is only the first race on the calendar, the Silverstone company instead obtained the podium on its debut with Fernando Alonso (a former Alpine driver by the way), with the Enstone team in the points exclusively with Gasly, just 9th and also started from the last position on the grid.

Congratulations

A real trend reversal, recognized primarily by the man who had worked at Aston Martin as team principal: Otmar Szafnauer. The American manager, today in Alpine, congratulated his former team, emphasizing at the same time the mistakes of his current reality, especially with the three penalties inflicted on Ocon: “Congratulations to them – he said in an interview with AS – but we will do everything we can to get closer. The race in Bahrain was not normal for us, we usually don’t make operational mistakes, and Pierre also started from last. The first penalty was imposed on Esteban because he was out of position at the start, then he lost a second at the pit stop before they started working on the car. We have a sound system in the mechanics headphones that was four cents early, and the third was for speeding, when I think it started a half meter late. They are all operational errors”.

In defense of the former team

Szafnauer’s goal is therefore to bridge the gap that divides Alpine from Aston Martin, a team accused of presenting too many technical similarities with the Red Bull RB19. A criticism, the latter, rejected by the team principal of the Alpine, who knows well the reality of his former team: “I don’t know yet if in a normal race we will be able to beat them – he added – we will reflect, also why we are not where we would like to be. To be honest, it has always been a good and efficient team. The Mercedes wind tunnel is very good and I don’t think sharing it entails a penalty, because otherwise they wouldn’t. Congratulations to them, but Force India was exactly the same team in 2016, and we were fourth with great race pace. What we have to do now is get closer every year. Aston has made huge progress, and we have to make it too.”

The renewal to Alonso

In conclusion, Szafnauer shared Alpine’s choice to offer Alonso a brief contract renewal on the eve of last season: “He is extremely motivated, he lives for it. With Lance injured, Fernando seems to have fought very hard for those positions. The point is that age reaches us allalthough I have no idea when”.