It has been several months now since stormy legal case which officially sanctioned the separation between the Alpine and his former Australian young talent, Oscar Piastrigiving the go-ahead for the transfer of the 2021 F2 champion to McLaren for the 2023 season. The question was the central pivot of a somewhat pyrotechnic driver market which then prompted the Enstone team, also orphaned by Fernando Alonso, to put contracted Pierre Gasly, thus forming an all-French duo with Esteban Ocon.

Piastri’s rudeness, which already happened secretly arranged with McLaren taking advantage of a clause in his contract and having publicly rejected the promotion to owner already announced by the Renault-owned team, does not appear to have yet been fully digested by the current team principal of the team, Otmar Szafnauer. The American manager with Romanian citizenship has in fact removed some pebbles from his shoes by throwing a poisonous arrow at the 21-year-old from Melbourne.

Talking to the site GPFans, in fact, the number one on the Alpine wall defined Lando Norris’s future teammate as a person “selfish”. “I think the species that cooperate are the ones that survive – said Szafnauer – species that are selfish die instead and this is true in history. I think the same could also be true for Formula 1, but let’s see what the future holds“.

The 58-year-old manager then returned to the abrupt break between the parties, emphasizing how Alpine intended to guarantee in any case a starting seat for Piastri next season. “We had a contractual obligation to Oscar to put him in our car next year or find him a loan spot somewhere else anyway, otherwise he would be a free agent. – concluded Szafnauer – the original plan was for him to go to Williams. If that had happened, he could have had a PL1 session with Williams already this year”.