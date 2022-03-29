The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix gave, for the second consecutive time after Sakhir, another chapter of the exciting challenge between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, fighting for the first place. However, again in Jeddah, there was another duel that did not go unnoticed, and this time linked to an internal battle between teammates. In fact, in the first fifteen laps of the GP, the two drivers of theAlpine, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Oconwho spared no overtaking and defensive actions as decisive as they were spectacular, as well as, in some cases, even on a razor’s edge.

After the parties directly concerned have not accused each other at the end of the race, even extolling the correctness of their duel, even the team principal of the Alpine, Otmar Szafnauerwanted to comment on what happened between Alonso and Ocon, without vetoing other challenges in the future: “It was a clean fight, it was fine for us – explained to therace.com – by the way it is what the fans want to see, and we have always told our riders that we would let them run free, and so it was. Moreover, this was favored a little by the characteristics of the track and a little by the new regulation, which facilitates chasing and overtaking between the cars. The only compromise, however, is to tell them not to outdo each other because they waste time. In any case – he added – it was good for everyone. In the end, if Fernando hadn’t retired, we would have finished sixth and seventh “.