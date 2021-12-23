The fourth place achieved in the 2020 constructors’ world championship had prompted Racing Point to look to the 2021 season with renewed optimism: to this, the commercial operation of the team had been added, which had presented itself at the starting blocks of the last championship with a new livery and name: Aston Martin. However, the changes to the technical regulation which took place before the inaugural appointment of the season in Bahrain, proved to be particularly bitter for the British team, author of a 7th place in the championship even with the new signing Sebastian Vettel, looking for redemption after his last experience in Ferrari.

To have expressed all the disappointment regarding this unsatisfactory result, and not in line with the team’s forecasts, was the team principal Otmar Szafnauer. The US engineer, interviewed by gpfans.com, in fact, has pointed the finger at the aerodynamic changes, which he says are responsible for a disadvantage in terms of competitiveness for low-rake cars: “It was our biggest fear after these one-sided changes were confirmed so late – He admitted – our aerodynamics industry also feared that these would have a greater impact on low-rake cars, as opposed to high-rake ones. Because of this, we lost an average of 9 tenths per lap, both us and Mercedes. The latter were so far ahead that in any case they fought against Red Bull and other opponents. We, on the other hand, moved from the third fastest car to the seventh, as the battle was very open in the mid-table positions ”.

Moreover, with the budget cap, as well as the developments of the car due to a completely overturned regulation for 2022, Szafnauer added a further regret for the season just ended, which would have led to different results without these conditions: “We certainly would have done more – He admitted – even if it is difficult to know to what extent. Since the introduction of the changes it has been difficult to move forward with the developments, especially since we had to focus on 2022. It will be an important year, but for us it was a perfect storm“.