It was expected that the masters and record champions were encountered. It was a little surprising that Leverkusen would appear so superior. FC Bayern had to struggle very much with the high pressing, which meant that the Munichers rarely scored on the goal as since the start of data acquisition in 1992. Trainer Vincent Kompany simply did not find an answer to the tactics of his Leverkusen colleague Xabi Alonso.
Moderator Anna Dreher discusses with football expert Philipp Selldorf and FC Bayern reporter Philipp Schneider, among other things: What does this game say about the constitution of these teams and their coaches this season? How could the disappointing appearance on the Champions League game of FC Bayern against Celtic Glasgow? And, after Jamal Musiala has extended his contract: What’s next with Florian Wirtz, the Bavaria Honorary President Uli Hoeneß would like to lure from Leverkusen to Munich?
The football podcast of the Süddeutsche Zeitung Always appear on current topics from the football area on Mondays. You can find the football podcast iTunes,, Spotify,, Deezer,, Audio now and all other common podcast apps. In this text we explain how you can hear our podcasts. All of our podcasts can be found at: www.sz.de/podcast. You can reach the editorial team of this podcast via [email protected].
#SZPodcast #Leverkusen #Bavaria #German #team
Leave a Reply