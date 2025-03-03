For FC Bayern, the round of 16 in the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen is pending, against the team that was recently superior to Munich. However, this game does not primarily ensure vertebrae, but the offer to be extended by the Supervisory Board to extend the contract by Joshua Kimmich. A demonstration of power, of all things, at the example of a leaders who have the potential to become the formative face of FC Bayern in the next few years.

Moderator Anna Dreher discusses with football boss Christof Kneer and FC Bayern reporter Philipp Schneider, among other things: Why this political issue at this time? What does that say about the relationship between club and Kimmich, but also about the position of sports director Max Eberl? How does this unrest affect the Champions League game against Leverkusen? And what collateral damage may that have?

