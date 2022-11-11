It could of course only be that the car of Sywert (full name known to the editors, and the rest of the Netherlands) would have a fabric cap. The man behind the infamous face mask deal took delivery of his new BMW Z4 in 2020 and the Dutch government confiscated it in a raid at the beginning of this year. The car has now been auctioned.

Sywert’s BMW Z4 is an M40i, which means that there is a six-cylinder under the hood with 340 hp and a fine 500 Nm. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an automatic transmission for a 0-100 time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. A tuner could get some extra power from the engine, but you understand that the previous owner had no interest in capital gains.

How much was the car auctioned for?

The winning bid for Sywert’s BMW Z4 was 51,111 euros. In this way, the state already earns half a ton back from the entire debacle. The new price of the BMW Z4 was more than two years ago 85,000 euros and comparable models (with the same engine) are for sale used for around 60,000 euros, although they do not have a scratch on the rear screen.