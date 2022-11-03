Sywert van Lienden’s lightning-fast BMW Z4 M40i, which he bought after he cashed out with the controversial face mask deal, is for sale at Domeinen. Interested parties can view the car on November 7 and make an offer.

Van Lienden bought the 340 hp car in October 2020 for € 85,947. The convertible does not look very fast or striking due to its silver-grey color and black roof, yet the car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

FIOD

The car was completely searched in February of this year when the tax investigation service (FIOD) showed up at Van Lienden’s doorstep. In anticipation of the outcome of the various lawsuits against Van Lienden and his associates, the FIOD also seized money and other items in the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland in addition to the BMW.

Siewert van Lienden’s confiscated BMW is being auctioned © Domains



‘Scratches by resentful neighbor’

As can be seen from the mileage of 8,197, Van Lienden has driven the car quite a lot. Although the car looks perfect, it is recommended to take a closer look. When the multimillionaire discovered that his car was for sale at Domains, he responded via a tweet: ‘Sorry about the scratches with a bunch of keys by a resentful neighbor across the street.’

‘Just broken in’

Nevertheless, Van Lienden says he hopes that the next owner can enjoy it for many more summers: ‘Car has been neatly run in, full options and ceramic coated. And don’t forget: a wonderful six-in-line engine.’ The car can be viewed in Soesterberg on November 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Then it will be auctioned.





