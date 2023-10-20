Sywert van Lienden and his business partners Bernd Damme and Camille van Gestel were overheard in a conversation with three journalists from De Correspondent last year. This happened in March 2022 at Hackfort Castle in Vorden by the Public Prosecution Service, says lawyer Han Jahae. Damme’s lawyer confirms reporting from Het Financieele Dagblad.

#Sywert #van #Lienden #overheard #conversation #journalists #absolutely #proportion