“Systemic lupus erythematosus is a systemic autoimmune rheumatic disease as it can affect any organ and system of the human body. When a vital organ is affected, the prognosis for the patient becomes more severe and complicated.” This was said by Gian Domenico Sebastiani, president of SIR, on the sidelines of the press conference, promoted by the pharmaceutical company Otsuka to present a new therapeutic option for patients affected by lupus nephritis, a serious consequence of systemic lupus erythematosus. This is voclosporin, an immunosuppressive agent recently reimbursable thanks to the intervention of the Italian Medicines Agency.