The Archdiocese of Cologne is under heavy pressure after an abuse report. Cardinal Woelki now speaks openly of mistakes and cover-ups – but he is not thinking of resigning.

Cologne – Dispute and horror over the handling of alleged cases of abuse in the Archdiocese of Cologne * continue to make waves. On Tuesday, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki admitted structural problems and his own mistakes in the serious crisis. However, he ruled out a resignation.

Archdiocese of Cologne: Cardinal Woelki admits “systemic cover-up” – and his own mistakes

The report published last week on how to deal with allegations of abuse against priests had proven “systemic cover-up,” said Woelki. “That should never have happened like that,” said the head of the largest German diocese. That is why we now have to “act rigorously” to prevent this from happening in the future.

Woelki admitted “chaos in the administration” and a “system of silence, secrecy and lack of control”. “Generally there was a lack of compassion, generally there was a lack of empathy,” stated the Archbishop. The senior clergyman also spoke of his own mistakes.

In the case of the alleged abuser O., for example, he had fulfilled his legal obligation, but he was still wondering whether he had done “everything humanly possible” to clarify, said Woelki. “I didn’t do that. I didn’t have to report to Rome, but I could and should have done it. ”Priest O., who has since died, is said to have abused a kindergarten boy at the end of the 1970s.

Cases of abuse in the Catholic Church: According to expert reports, Woelki is “ashamed”, but does not want to resign

Woelki also mentioned the case of another priest who committed the most serious abuse of children in the 1990s. Here he should perhaps have suspended the priest earlier, said Woelki. He described this as a “shameful example of my personal inadequacy”. Nevertheless, he does not consider a resignation appropriate, said Woelki. “The problems would remain after I left. Such a resignation would only be a symbol that lasts for a short time at most. ”

Last week, lawyers had presented a report commissioned by Woelki on how diocese officials deal with allegations of abuse. The experts accused several of those in charge of the archbishopric of breaches of duty, such as the former head of personnel and today’s Archbishop of Hamburg, Stefan Heße, and Cardinal Joachim Meisner, who died in 2017. Heße has meanwhile offered the Pope his resignation. The Cologne auxiliary bishop Ansgar Puff was also given leave of absence by Woelki at his own request.

The report showed that, due to the files still available in the Archdiocese of Cologne, a presumed 314 people – mostly boys under the age of 14 – had become victims of sexual violence. The appraiser Björn Gercke stated “that for decades no one has apparently dared to report such cases”. (dpa / fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.