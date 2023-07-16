The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, during his presidency at the head of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, in 2022, used to remember a reflection that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made in Paris in 2011, when his first two commands. Lula told the French Institute for Political Studies that post-war European unity was not just an achievement for Europe. “It is a heritage of humanity, and as such it must be preserved”, he affirmed.

That thought is still valid. Europeans know very well that the different stages of their integration up to the point of forming the European Union are the daughters of political necessity. And, originally, nothing less than a fruit of the need to ensure peace after the Second War. Born from different realities just over ten years ago, CELAC is a heritage of the nations of Latin America and the Caribbean, a collective contribution that arises from the political decision to consolidate the most densely populated peace zone in the world.

Unlike the EU, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States is still in a minor instance of integration. It is an instance of dialogue and consensus. But the region harbors already developed integrationist mechanisms within it. Mercosur (with Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay) is one of them. Created 32 years ago, in 1991, it had the institutional strength to go through governments of different signs and today, among other tasks, it discusses with the EU how to reach an agreement taking into account the principle of mutual benefit and considering the asymmetries between one block and another. .

While we welcome the convergence of values ​​and objectives between the EU and CELAC, between the EU and Mercosur, we must resolve the new dilemmas of the world economy, which the pandemic revealed or aggravated. The challenges are huge in terms of value chains. They have to be sustainable in climatic and social terms. They should consider local industrial development. They will be profitable if they link the production of raw materials for the energy transition with electro-mobility and a low-carbon economy.

Let us deepen the common agenda on these issues. It cannot be postponed and is mutually beneficial. The same is true of international financial conditions, which occur in the midst of weaknesses in terms of external debt and with very limited fiscal room for manoeuvre.

Argentina, whose government inherited a gigantic debt with the International Monetary Fund that is negotiating today with two simultaneous criteria ―responsibility towards creditors and the need not to mortgage the future of society― appreciates the understanding of the European nations that understood the relationship between stability and equity in a region of the world. There is a universal agenda, that of the United Nations sustainable development goals for 2030. According to the FAO, if the world does not make drastic decisions we will reach 2030 with the hunger of 2015. We will not have made any progress. And in terms of human development, not advancing is going backwards.

The risk of setback is known today by the societies of Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. It gives rise to advance a triad. First, citizen skepticism towards politics. Then, the advance of anti-politics. And later, the use of anti-politics by authoritarian movements, including fascists and neo-fascists. Unfortunately, we are already going through the third stage. But democracies are not defeated. The danger is that they do not see – that we do not see – the evident relationship between unsatisfied needs and the capitalization of those needs by forces that want a low-intensity democracy, perhaps as a prologue to its complete disappearance.

In order for us to advance in each nation, in each bloc, in each consensus forum, and then in order for us to achieve cooperation milestones, it is essential to observe these economic, political and social realities in a systemic way.

Let’s look at the example of food. According to the OECD, worldwide subsidies to agriculture represent no less than 15 percent of agricultural production. The FAO maintains that this phenomenon distorts the market, damages the environment and does not promote the production of nutritious food. We need fairer, more transparent, more equitable and more predictable international trade in agricultural products.

Let’s be practical. Let’s look at why we made progress in the areas where we made progress. For example, Argentina and the EU signed a memorandum of understanding for a Strategic Association on Sustainable Value Chains of Raw Materials. The document highlights the importance of Argentina as a reliable supplier of strategic and critical raw materials for the EU -especially lithium-, and as a partner in the development of sustainable value chains with local industrial development and generation of quality work. And at the EU and Celac summit we will sign another memorandum of understanding on energy. I take this opportunity to welcome the European program global gatewayfor the financing of the projects.

The bishops of Latin America and the Caribbean and the European bishops prepared, as a contribution to this summit, a valuable contribution from which I rescue here a principle: let us build a fraternal world without leaving anyone behind.