System Shock it shows itself with the inevitable trailer with i awards from the international presswho apparently enjoyed Warren Spector’s remake of the classic.

In reality, not all opinions regarding the game have been enthusiastic, given that System Shock’s votes range from good to insufficient, but there is that such a project will unleash mixed reactions.

In our review of System Shock we talked about how this remake can count on an excellent graphic review and a gameplay still currentalthough there is a perceived fear of displeasing historical fans.

“In many ways we can consider it a successful operation, net of some problems with the combat system and its making sense only in relation to the celebration of the original title”, wrote our Simone Tagliaferri in his article. “It’s well done, it’s a nice dome for nostalgics, but it doesn’t add much to the overall story.”

The remake of System Shock has been available since May 30 in PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions.