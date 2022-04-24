Windows Central had the opportunity to interview Larry Kuperman, director of business development at Nightdiveon the occasion of the GDC, obtaining information on the remake of System Shock and on the fact that it is practically almost complete.

Starting with a campaign on Kickstarter capable of raising over 1.3 million dollars, surpassing the main objective, the development then took quite a long time, extending beyond the initial schedule.

Meanwhile, the game has through a change of engine and also of team development, but in spite of everything it should be almost reached by now.

The System Shock remake is “largely complete,” according to reports from Superman, currently in pre-beta and with virtually all elements. ready as for the PC version, while the team is working now mainly on console conversions.

The idea is to launch the game simultaneously on all platforms, so it will still be necessary to reach completion on the consoles before you can see it arrive on the market. According to reports from Windows Central, the game appears to be in the running for release during 2022.

Furthermore, the impression is that it is a project capable of balancing the recovery of classical elements and some adaptations towards modernity, thus trying to find a middle ground. As reported by the developers, the goal of the remake is to make it look like “how the players remember the originalnot how it really appeared “, and it is not an easy thing to implement, having to find a mediation between the enormous technical limitations of the time and the softening that comes from the memory. In the meantime, System Shock 3 may have been definitively canceled , instead.