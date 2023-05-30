The development studio Nightdive Studios has released the launch trailer of the remake of System Shockwith which he announced the availability of the PC version of the game, which arrived after years of delay compared to what was initially planned by the Kickstarter campaign.

This is the modern graphics makeover of one of the fathers of immersive sims, a very important game for the history of the whole medium. The trailer shows us once again the excellent work done by the developers, presenting some gameplay sequences. Let’s see it:

Naturally SHODANthe crazed artificial intelligence that created the chaos you have to deal with, makes its appearance.

If you want to have more informationread our review of System Shock, where we wrote:

The remake of System Shock makes sense in an industry where by now remaking the games of the past seems to be the only possibility to avoid the complete aphasia of a certain way of conceiving video games. In many ways we can consider it a successful operation, net of some problems with the combat system and its making sense only in relation to the celebration of the original title. It’s well made, it’s a nice dome for nostalgics, but it doesn’t add much to the overall story.