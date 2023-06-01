













System Shock Review: A Remake So Faithful It Feels Rusty

It was in 1994 when Looking Glass Technologies arrived to tell us the story of a skillful hacker from the year 2072 who, upon being discovered entering the database of a space station, is captured and assigned the mission of interfering with SHODAN artificial intelligence. In exchange for his service, they offer to release him, so he can’t refuse.

As you can imagine, at first everything goes well and even a military implant is made, but while he is unconscious, the AI ​​goes crazy and transforms the crew into living weapons, in addition to turning the robots against you.

29 years have passed since the launch of the first System Shockand to celebrate it, Nightdive Studios and Looking Glass Studios decided to make a remake that will surely make veteran gamers fall in love, but will leave the youngest with a sour taste.

System Shock point by point

Same premise, new technology and a retro look

The plot of this remake of System Shock it is identical to the original game; however, the graphics show a clear progress that made a strange impression on me.

It is evident that there is a graphical improvement; however, the animation style adopts a kind of pixel art that makes the settings look similar to the 1994 title. As a former player of System ShockI immediately experienced that similar feeling to Ego in Ratatouille, as the stages triggered a memory for how similar they look, even with their redesign.

Source: PLAION

We also recommend: Review: Diablo IV – The gates of hell have been opened and everyone is invited

More than a space station, a dangerous maze

As a good hacker who was offline and returns in the midst of chaos on a space station, your mission will be to regain control of SHODAN, but to do so you will have to go through nine levels that will possibly give you a headache.

Advancing will be difficult, because you will have to deactivate floor by floor and the corridors are taken over by mutants hungry for meat, enemies with powerful weapons and even robots that will do anything to stop you.

The first obstacle you will find is that the corridors form something similar to a maze, since the space station has several rooms connected by elevators and slopes that you will have to return to more than once, either by finding a card or a switch. .

This constant coming and going can confuse more than one player, and if you add to that the respawning of enemies, you have a perfect recipe for chaos.

The good news is that there are documents left by the crew that can guide you to your next objective, so pay close attention and read everything you find, it is key so that you do not get lost and reach unwanted places.

Source: PLAION

If this was not enough, at some points you will find puzzles that you will have to solve. These can be easy or very difficult depending on the initial configuration you choose, so choose carefully if you don’t want a puzzle to be your worst enemy.

A match so faithful it feels rusty

In System Shock You can attack in different ways: with melee weapons, with ranged weapons, and even with grenades.

In this section we find a clash of feelings, since the movements when hitting with a tube or melee weapon are very similar to those of the original title, which is appreciated for the nostalgia, but we end up hating it for its functionality.

With melee weapons you can deliver simple or charged blows to enemies. All with animations that look like something out of the 90s.

Source: PLAION

The combat mechanics feel too bland and bland for a current-gen game, and it’s not necessarily a bad thing if you remember that it’s an homage to a title of yesteryear, but it does make it inaccessible to a new audience.

Ranged weapons are not spared, since you can practically see the flight of the projectiles in slow motion, although this is not the worst we found.

Each enemy has strengths and weaknesses, so in theory the ammo type should help you out of trouble easily, but this isn’t so obvious as it’s never clear which ammo is best in which situation.

What I felt was fun and very acceptable was the hacker mini game, where you have to shoot computer enemies while going through tunnels. I must admit that this section is fun and well done, although turning around could make you a bit dizzy, since it is difficult to distinguish between up, down, right or left.

Source: PLAION

System Shock reminds us of where a lot of current games come from, but it will disappoint new players

After just over 20 hours of play we can tell you that System Shock is a nice homage to a landmark document in video game history, as the title laid the foundation for major IPs like BioShock. Unfortunately, this is not enough to attract new users.

Its rusty mechanics and story that doesn’t fit the current context of technology make it feel slow and heavy, even for someone who is a fan.

We must recognize that the developers put effort to give us an experience close to the game of 1994, both visually and in the general feeling of the world. Choosing the style close to pixel art was a great success for the nostalgic, but it does not work well for the current canons of gamers.

Do you agree with the rating? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

We played System Shock with a PC code provided by a PLAION representative in our region.