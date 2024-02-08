Zen Studios has announced the arrival of an officially licensed pinball machine from the series SystemShock in Pinball Mthe latest incarnation of its game simulation platform pinball. The pinball machine will reproduce the Hacker's efforts inside the Citadel to reach and stop the crazy AI SHODAN.
System Shock pinball will be available starting February 15, 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.
These are the pinball machines currently available for Pinball M:
– Chucky's Killer Pinball: Enter a twisted realm where the innocent become disturbing and the cheerful become menacing. Traverse a ghostly playing field where Chucky lurks in the shadows, ready to attack.
– Dead by Daylight Pinball: Become the hunter or even the hunted in the thrilling fusion of classic pinball with the thrills of one of the most popular horror games ever created.
– Duke Nukem's Big Shot Pinball: Play on the biggest, coolest, BADEST pinball table ever made and packed with weapons and sexy bombs. Take to the field and play with steel balls!
– The Thing Pinball: Use your pinball skills and face a shape-shifting alien in the Arctic ice of US Outpost #31. Can you trust others? And can you trust yourself?
As you can see, they all belong to much-loved series, video games and otherwise. System Shock has just enjoyed a remake made by Nightdive Studios which seems to have been quite successful. A third episode, developed by OtherSide Entertainment, was also in the works, but was cancelled.
Pinball M is a platform for virtual pinball machines, downloadable for free.
