Zen Studios has announced the arrival of an officially licensed pinball machine from the series SystemShock in Pinball M the latest incarnation of its game simulation platform pinball . The pinball machine will reproduce the Hacker's efforts inside the Citadel to reach and stop the crazy AI SHODAN.

These are the pinball machines currently available for Pinball M:

Lots of pinball machines on Pinball M

– Chucky's Killer Pinball: Enter a twisted realm where the innocent become disturbing and the cheerful become menacing. Traverse a ghostly playing field where Chucky lurks in the shadows, ready to attack.

– Dead by Daylight Pinball: Become the hunter or even the hunted in the thrilling fusion of classic pinball with the thrills of one of the most popular horror games ever created.

– Duke Nukem's Big Shot Pinball: Play on the biggest, coolest, BADEST pinball table ever made and packed with weapons and sexy bombs. Take to the field and play with steel balls!

– The Thing Pinball: Use your pinball skills and face a shape-shifting alien in the Arctic ice of US Outpost #31. Can you trust others? And can you trust yourself?

As you can see, they all belong to much-loved series, video games and otherwise. System Shock has just enjoyed a remake made by Nightdive Studios which seems to have been quite successful. A third episode, developed by OtherSide Entertainment, was also in the works, but was cancelled.

Pinball M is a platform for virtual pinball machines, downloadable for free.