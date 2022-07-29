While there are still some popular first person shooters today, the genre is slowly waning. However, in the 1990s, when the concept was brand new, the gaming market offered plenty of choice.

However, a long time has passed, and many of those games are rendered nearly unplayable by their outdated technology. This is where developers like Nightdive Studios, which help create remastered versions of the games and make them work for modern PCs. They’ve already done this with several famous titles and now it seems like they don’t want to stop.

Recently the CEO of Nightdive Studios Stephen Kick, responded to a random tweet from a fan, who created a collage of 25 old school shooters and asked which were the players’ favorites. Kick pointed out that Nightdive has already remastered four games (Quake, Doom 64, Blood and Exhumed) and added that there are “more on the way”.

We’ve remastered 4 of these … with a few more on the way … https://t.co/GHhyXs5Z8B – Stephen * Blade Kicker * Kick (@pripyatbeast) July 28, 2022



One of these could be GoldenEye 007 which has made headlines as according to Jeff Grubb it could be in ‘limbo’ due to the war in Ukraine.

Source: My Nintendo News