This year is going to be important for remakes, since the calendar has already defined that it will arrive resident evil 4, silent hill 2, among others of great importance in the industry. For its part, there is a smaller-scale project that will surely be remembered by the most veterans, and it is the official recreation of System Shock in charge of nightdive.

Typing in a new update of kickstarterthe developer insisted that the circumstances are different this time, as the game has been delayed multiple times since its announcement in 2016. It goes without saying, this was financed through said platform, promising that it would not take so long to come out on consoles and pc.

This is what was discussed in the most recent update:

As some of you have already pointed out, this isn’t the first time we’ve announced a tentative release window, but a lot has changed in recent years. The scope and scale of the project have evolved dramatically and with Prime Matter joining the project it has allowed us to focus on quality of life improvements, bug fixes and localization support – the last major steps towards a game release. of which we are all incredibly proud.

Given this, it was made clear that they intend to launch the game in march from 2023a date that could not be fulfilled in the end, since they have not delayed the title on a single occasion.

Editor’s note: March 2023 sounds too soon, but the light of hope remains alive among fans, at least for those who have already given their money to finance the project.