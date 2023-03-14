Few titles have known how to exercise the fascination beyond the time that it has made known even to the youngest players System Shockhistoric science fiction FPS from 1994. The title is next to a comeback in style.

There are few titles that, like System Shock, have been able to create the atmosphere early chaotic and terrifying of being attacked by unknown creatures in deep space.

The remake of the first chapter of System Shockas reported by the developers of Nightdive Studios, should have been released at the end of the month: the launch window was in fact set within March 30, 2023.

However, in a very recent press release, publishers and developers have declared, with regret, that the title will not be available for the set date, which thus becomes 30 May 2023.

Hoping that this delay is due to the willingness of the developers to implement an accurate title that does not make fans regret what they saw in the 90s, we can only wait for the end of May.

We remind you that System Shock will come out on pc and, hopefully definitely, the May 30th. We also remind you that on Steam is available there game demos.