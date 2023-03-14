Developer Nightdive Studios and publisher Prime Matter have announced the exit date of the PC version of the System Shock remake. Mark it on your calendar: the launch is set for May 30, 2023. Pre-orders are available on Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store and include a free copy of System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition

So let’s talk about a couple of months late compared to the release window previously set for March 2023, with the developers evidently needing a few weeks of extra work to put the finishing touches on the game.

The console versions of System Shock for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One instead they will be published at a later date, with more details on this to be shared in due course.

The System Shock remake combines the gameplay of the original game with new high-definition graphics, updated controls, a revamped interface, and all-new sounds and music. Among the novelties we also find new enemies, quality of life changes and the hacking system, new combat options. You will be able to experience this remake firsthand thanks to the updated demo released a few weeks ago on Steam at the Next Fest.