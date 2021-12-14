Nightdive Studios And Koch Media have announced that the long-awaited remake of System Shock now has a scheduled launch window for 2022. The companies also announced that the game will now be released by Prime Matter, a division of Koch Media.

Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick expressed a lot of optimism about the partnership just announced. “Our goal has always been to offer a game that is as close to perfection as possible“Kick said.”We are thrilled to partner with Prime Matter to achieve this and see it as an important step in the growth of Nightdive Studios“.

The announcement was also accompanied by a new set of new screenshots from the upcoming remake, each featuring areas and elements from the original 1994 title fully crafted with modern technology. Here you can enjoy some pictures.





































System Shock is known for its influence on the video game industry. Game developer Ken Levine specifically cited gaming as a key influence behind his creation of the BioShock series.

Source: PCGamer