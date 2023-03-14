The long-awaited remake of System Shock will now launch for PC on Tuesday 30th May – a delay of two months from its previous March launch window.

That date will apply to the game’s release on all major PC platforms, including Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store.

“We had hoped to bring the game to market by the end of March,” publisher Plaion acknowledged, “but that turned out to be just beyond our reach; we are after all merely human (unlike Shodan!)”

A look at the System Shock remake in action.

This remake of the 1994 original updates the game with new visuals and music, adds fresh enemies and a revamped hacking system, and a Dead Space-style dismemberment system.

“What strikes me most about the remake is how different it feels in terms of atmosphere,” our Bertie wrote upon seeing the System Shock remake last month.

“The original behaves much more like an action game, with a very catchy electronic track pumping in your ear, whereas here, it’s gone. The remake has settled down a bit, taken a breath, and leaned into the atmospheric eerie space station vibe instead And it makes a big difference – it’s quite creepy now.”

Console versions of the remake are also on the way, though there’s no release date for those just yet. Plaion is still planning to launch the project across PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.



