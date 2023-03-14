The PC edition of System Shock, the remake of the original 1994 game, will be available from Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Developed by Nightdive Studios and published by Prime Matter, it is a remake of the 1994 video game of the same name, originally developed by Looking Glass Studios . The publisher had hoped to have the game on the market by the end of March, but that has now been pushed back by a couple of months, and the game will initially only be released on PC. The game is available for pre-order via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store and includes a free copy of the upcoming System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for all early adopters. The newly released Steam Next Fest playable demo is available on their respective stores. The System Shock remake combines the cult gameplay of the original with HD graphics, updated controls, an overhauled interface, and all-new sounds and music. From never-before-seen enemies and quality-of-life changes, to a revamped hacking system and new combat options.