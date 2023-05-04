Ahead of the launch of System Shock RemakeNightdive made a post on Twitter with an attachedimage of Shodan created by an AI. The basic idea was that of an “AI that uses AI to imagine an AI in physical form” and create discussions on social networks starting from this idea. The result? A complete disaster, given that many fans were enraged with the developers for submitting artwork created by an AI to promote the game rather than pay an artist.

The post, written as if Shodan were speaking, reads: “Look at you, hacker: a pathetic creature of flesh and blood. Your body, weak and fragile. How can you challenge a perfect machine? Imagine, what would my immortal body look like? Designed by an immortal machine for an immortal machine”.

As we said at the beginning, the tweet was greeted with outrage and vitriolic comments like “pay an artist. I don’t want to see images created by a plagiarism machine” or “Please, just put more love and effort into making a good game, rather than join the “automated plagiarism” trend”.

There are even those who claim that because of this picture they decided to cancel your preorder or that he will play System Shock with a pirated copy. “I’m totally against piracy, but I’ll make an exception for this game since you ask so nicely,” reads one of the more piqued comments.

The complaints did not go unnoticed by Nightdive, which subsequently has clarified that it was just an idea to create discussions (in a good way) and that AI will never replace the work of skilled and creative people:

“An AI using AI to imagine what AI would be like in a physical form; it doesn’t get more meta than that…that was the entire starting point of the conversation […] This is not a case where an AI is used to create artwork instead of using real people. We will use the AI ​​again to create more images (including artwork). We could also use AI in other areas. But this will never come at the expense of skilled or creative people.”

The justification offered by Nightdive Studios, however, would not seem to have convinced all fans, with some still threatening not to buy or boycott System Shock Remake with piracy despite everything.

The release date of System Shock Remake is set at 30 May 2023 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One.