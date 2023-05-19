Nightdive Studios has released a new trailer of the highly anticipated remake of System Shockto remind us that thegame release is imminent, at least for what concerns the PC version. In fact, we only have to wait until May 30, 2023 to finally be able to play it, after years of waiting.

The video itself shows several game sequences, which present the various situations that will be experienced during the adventure. Systema Shock is an important title in the history of video games, as it is considered one of the fathers of immersive sims. Let’s see the video:

The official description of the game on Steam states that: “System Shock is a perfect remake of the innovative 1994 title and combines the classic gameplay with revamped HD graphics, an updated control system, a restructured interface and an all new soundtrack … SHODAN, one of the most iconic enemies in gaming history, also returns with his original voice! This is the rebirth of a legendary game, a true milestone in the industry.”

Then he goes on to explain who Shodan is: “SHODAN is the mad AI who has taken over Citadel Station and turned all the humans on board into an army of cyborgs and mutants… his next target is Earth! You’ll have to explore every corner of a drifting space station and fight your way through to stop SHODAN and save humanity from annihilation.”

Finally, let’s read the main features of the game: