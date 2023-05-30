The remake of System Shock has just launched, but is already first in the global ranking of Steam, at least when it comes to games with a premium price. Furthermore, the first user reviews are on average very positive, a sign that the game does not present any particular problems.

Scrolling the classificationwe can see that System Shock is above Street Fighter 6 (still in pre-order), Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and The Outlast Trials, one of the PC hits of the last few days.

SteamDB tells us that System Shock currently has more than 7,000 concurrent players, but the figure is expected to grow in the next few hours.

In short, it is a good launch for the title of Nightdive Studioswhich took a long time to wait, but which is worth the name it bears, as we underlined in our review, in which we wrote:

The remake of System Shock makes sense in an industry where by now remaking the games of the past seems to be the only possibility to avoid the complete aphasia of a certain way of conceiving video games. In many ways we can consider it a successful operation, net of some problems with the combat system and its making sense only in relation to the celebration of the original title. It’s well made, it’s a nice dome for nostalgics, but it doesn’t add much to the overall story.