Publisher Prime Matter and development studio Nightdive Studios have announced that the remake of the masterpiece System Shock entered into gold phase. This means that it will be released on time on May 30, 2023, as previously announced.

In short, there will be no other delays for the new System Shock, whose development has indeed been decidedly troubled. The 1994 classic has been remade from scratch, while respecting its content and vision. Nightdive Studios made it by collaborating with some of the original development team members, such as the voice actor of Shodan Terri Brosius.

The System Shock remake was pushed back several times in the course of its development. The latest postponement is recent history, considering that it was supposed to be published in March 2023. However it was supposed to be published in 2017/2018, so waiting a few more weeks was not a drama.

The first available version will be that pc, purchasable on Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store, while those consoles, namely PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S which will arrive at a later time. Nightdive has made it known that he will talk about the latter when he is ready to do so.

In general, the System Shock remake will keep the mix of elements that made the original important, considered one of the fathers of the immersive simbut will add new enemies, update the interface and offer new combat options, including a very brutal system of dismemberment of opponents.