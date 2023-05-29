System Shockthe remake by Night Dive Studios and Prime Matter, is receiving i first grades from international reviews, and these span a rather wide range, ranging from good/excellent to poor.

The result, on Metacritic, is a current Metascore of 73 according to the average currently carried out on 31 reviews, with a majority of positive ones (17) compared to mixed ones (14) but some of these travel between insufficient and just sufficient. Evidently, there is some variety in ratings to the game, which we encourage you to learn more about by reading our System Shock review.

So let’s see some of the first reviews published:

Multiplayer.it – ​​80

Noisy Pixels – 85

Worth playing – 80

ScreenRant – 80

TheGamer – 80

VG247 – 80

Shacknews-80

COGconnected – 78

Consolas hobbies – 75

GameGrin – 75

Press Start Australia – 75

GameStar – 74

Vandal – 73

Metro GameCentral – 70

PCGamesN – 70

CGMagazine – 70

GamersRD – 65

DualShockers – 62

GamesRadar+ – 60

Slant Magazine – 60

Well Played – 55

Checkpoint Gaming – 55

Generally speaking, reviews reward the fidelity to the original regarding the general spirit, style and atmosphere, but in some cases they criticize this excessive link with the past and the lack of innovation in some elements of the gameplay.