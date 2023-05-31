System Shock is the protagonist of the new comparison videos made by ElAnalistaDeBits, who put one next to the other the remake and the original game of 1994 to highlight the many differences between the two products.

Immediately number one on Steam with very positive reviews from users, System Shock has been redesigned from scratch on a technical level, but as you can see it has kept one substantially faithful style to the first version.

In our review of System Shock we underlined the excellent work done by Nightdive Studios in this sense, and in general the quality of an undoubtedly difficult and complex remake, also due to the inevitable fear of dissatisfying the fans of the original.

“The remake of System Shock makes sense in an industry where by now remaking the games of the past seems to be the only possibility to avoid the complete aphasia of a certain way of conceiving video games”, wrote Simone Tagliaferri in his article .

“In many ways we can consider it a successful operation, net of some problems with the combat system and its only making sense in relation to the celebration of the original title. It’s well done, it’s a nice dome for nostalgics, but it doesn’t add much to the general discourse.”