Nightdive Studios released the first one gameplay trailers Of System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition to show the work being done remasteringwith the announcement of the arrival of the game also on consoles.

As many expected, talks about the project are returning now that the remake of the first System Shock is in the pipeline (it will be released on May 30, 2023 on PC).

The video shows some environments in high resolution, especially with shooting sequences. The work seems to be very faithful to the original as an overall rendering, despite the fact that the game has been converted into Nightdive’s KEX Engine.

The arrival of the game on the console can be learned by reading the description of the video posted on YouTubewhere it says that the use of KEX Engine will: “make it available on next-gen consoles for the first time.” It’s probably about PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, but we will be able to tell you when there will be a real announcement.

From the same description we also learn that Nightdive has partnered with the community of systemshock.org to integrate unofficial updates and updates into the game mod best among those produced over the years.

For the rest System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition does not yet have one release date official.