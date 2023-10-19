On the occasion of the 2023 indie horror showcase, Nightdive Studios has released a new trailer For System Shock 2: Enhanced Editionas well as confirming the game’s arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as well as PCthis time more clearly than previously reported.
Until now, the remaster of the historic action RPG had been confirmed for PC and generic “next gen consoles”.
While there wasn’t much doubt about it, the matter has now been further clarified with the developers more clearly mentioning PS5 and Xbox Series X|S among the release platforms.
Waiting for a date
At this point, we are waiting for a precise release date for System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition, an improved version adapted to modern technologies of the historic original released in 1999 and capable of helping to shape – among other things – the genre of the so-called “immersive sims”.
Users who purchased the System Shock remake for PC on Steam or GOG will receive System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for free, pending the price on console or for separate purchase.
In true Nightdive style, System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition takes up the original without distorting it, rather maintaining its main aesthetic characteristics but making it appreciable on modern platforms, with adjustments in terms of resolution and polygonal modeling.
A few weeks ago, System Shock remake was classified for PlayStation and Xbox, leading to a possible date announcement.
