On the occasion of the 2023 indie horror showcase, Nightdive Studios has released a new trailer For System Shock 2: Enhanced Editionas well as confirming the game’s arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as well as PCthis time more clearly than previously reported.

Until now, the remaster of the historic action RPG had been confirmed for PC and generic “next gen consoles”.

While there wasn’t much doubt about it, the matter has now been further clarified with the developers more clearly mentioning PS5 and Xbox Series X|S among the release platforms.