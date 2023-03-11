The Last of Us Part 1 It will launch on PC on March 28, and to prepare you for it, Sony shared the specifications that your computer will need to run the title without problems. Available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, the game includes the same core content as its PS5 counterpart and is optimized for PC.

It will feature AMD FSR 2.2 support, Nvidia DLSS super resolution support, vertical sync options, and frame rate capping, among other features like adjustable textures, shadows, reflections, ambient occlusion, and more.

Supports 4K resolution and Ultra-Wide monitors for both 21:9 Ultrawide and 32:9 Super Ultrawide aspect ratios, 3D audio support, and DualSense control via a wired connection to experience haptic feedback and dynamic triggers.

You can remap the DualSense, or use adaptive mode to combine keyboard and controller inputs and much more. You can also expect various bug fixes and improvements throughout the game, in the chapter DLC left behindadditional modes such as Speed ​​Mode, Permadeath Mode, Photo Mode, and a suite of accessibility features.

Preorder includes a SteelBook, physical copies of the comics The Last of Us: American Dreams. In addition, the standard and digital editions deluxe of The Last of Us Part II they are still available for pre-sale. All pre-orders will receive supplements and additional weapon parts. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes quick unlocking of in-game items, cosmetics and more.

Check the following image to see if you need to update any component of your PC:

Via: Naughty Dog

