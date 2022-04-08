The Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) will have a new phase as of May 2, the Central Bank said. There will be seven new situations in which Brazilians can consult and recover money forgotten in banks.

The second stage includes those who have already redeemed some amount and also those who did not have money in the first stage. The new phase, which has not yet been announced, includes amounts receivable related to the following situations:

+ Forgotten money: check out the highest amounts received by Brazilians

+ Second chance: Central Bank adopts new rules for the rescue of “forgotten money”

1 – Fees improperly charged, provided for or not in the BC Term;

2 – Installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, also not foreseen;

3 – Prepaid and postpaid payment accounts closed with available balance;

4 – Registration accounts maintained by brokers and securities dealers closed with balance;

5 – Entities in extrajudicial liquidation;

6 – FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund);

7 – FGCoop (Credit Cooperative Guarantee Fund).

Currently, the system’s calendar provides for a repechage of withdrawals from the first phase, which will run until April 16. In this situation, the BC allows the redemption of money related to:

1 – Closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

2 – Fees improperly charged, provided they are provided for in Terms of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC;

3 – Installments or obligations related to credit operations unduly charged, provided that they are provided for in Terms of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC;

4 – Shares of capital and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries of credit unions;

5 – Unsought resources from closed consortium groups.

How to consult and redeem money in the Values ​​Receivable System

Step 1

access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the date and withdrawal period informed in the first consultation.

step 2

Do Login with the Gov.br account (silver or gold level). If the citizen does not yet have an account at this level, he must register immediately or increase the security level (in the case of bronze-type accounts) in the site or on the Gov.br app. The BC advises the account holder not to leave to create the account and adjust the level on the day of scheduling the redemption. check here how to raise the level Login br.

step 3

Read and accept the disclaimer.

step 4

Check the amount receivable, the institution that must return the amount and the origin (type) of the amount receivable. The system may provide additional information, if applicable. The first stage of the query only reported the existence of amounts receivable, without providing details.

step 5

Click on the option indicated by the system:

– “Request here”: to return the amount by Pix within 12 working days. The user must choose one of the Pix keys, inform personal data and save the protocol number, in case he needs to contact the institution.

– “Request via institution”: the financial institution does not offer a return via Pix. The user must contact by phone or email informed to arrange with the institution the method of withdrawal: Available Electronic Transfer (TED) or Credit Document (DOC).

Important: on the information screen of the amounts receivable, the citizen must click on the name of the institution to consult the service channels.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat