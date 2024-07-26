Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/26/2024 – 15:48

Former Banco do Brasil manager Paulo Cézar Zucchi Kosmack, sentenced to three years and four months in prison – a sentence converted into community service – and to pay 10 minimum wages for having embezzled a total of R$2.1 million between 2007 and 2013, stated in a statement to the court that he did not defraud the banking system in order to withdraw amounts from the financial institution.

He said that “system failures” allowed the withdrawals. This is what is stated in the sentence by Judge Guilherme Eduardo Martins Kellner, of the 2nd Court of Tax Crimes, Criminal Organizations, Asset Laundering and Values ​​of the Capital. “There was no need to tamper with the data. Due to a system failure, there were duplicate withdrawals. The funds were from judicial freezes, but the withdrawals were made to an internal bank account,” the former manager stated in court.

When contacted, Banco do Brasil reported that “the investigations began after an internal investigation that detected irregularities that were reported to the police authorities at the time, with the due opening of administrative proceedings. Over time, BB has always remained at the disposal of the competent authorities to provide all necessary information that culminated in the resolution of the case.”

Kosmack admitted to embezzlement due to health problems, financial difficulties and pressure in the workplace. He also stated that he regretted the irregular withdrawals and, if he could, would return the amounts.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of São Paulo (MP-SP) filed an appeal on Thursday, the 25th, in an attempt to extend the sentence of the former BB manager. Prosecutor Roberto Marcio Ragonezi Francisco will attempt to obtain a conviction for money laundering before the Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP). The sentence for the crime ranges from three to 10 years in prison.

For the representative of the Prosecutor’s Office, the fact that Kosmack deposited R$1.1 million in his own account and invested R$600 thousand in a company “are acts of money laundering with the intention of hiding the origin of the amounts by converting illicit assets into legal ones”.

“This is because we are not dealing with the mere exhaustion of the antecedent patrimonial crime, the use of the diverted money for routine personal expenses, since the expressiveness of the amounts invested is in fact relevant, making it possible to extract from there the real intention of money laundering for later reintegration into the formal economy”, said Francisco.

In the case file, Kosmack’s defense argued that the action should not be upheld. “The defendant’s confession does not exempt the Public Prosecutor’s Office from the burden of proof. In the case file, the Public Prosecutor’s Office did not produce evidence of the dates of the embezzlement and limited itself to vaguely mentioning the period from December 28, 2007 to March 13, 2013. There was no indication of the days in the complaint, which is why it is inept, and there was also no indication in the final arguments, which is why an acquittal is required. Under adversarial proceedings, there was no evidence produced that indicated the dates and confirmed the period exactly,” stated João Carlos Navarro de Almeida Prado and José Nabuco Galvão de Barros Filho.