FC Barcelona visited Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday evening and failed to take advantage of Real Madrid’s loss of points a day earlier. With Frenkie de Jong in the starting line-up, the slow-playing Catalans suffered a painful loss in Madrid: 2-1.

Although Barcelona has a huge lead in La Liga, the team is going through difficult weeks. Only one of the last four matches was won, although that was against Atlético Madrid on Sunday. Tonight, however, it became clear again that Barcelona is definitely not in good shape, because they lost a visit to mid-engine Rayo Vallecano.

It went for Xavi's team, where Frenkie de Jong started in the base and was substituted eleven minutes before the end, already wrong after nineteen minutes. Alvaro Garcia shot in from a difficult angle. Barcelona then had some chances, but it was certainly not the case that the Catalans were constantly knocking on Madrid's door. After the break, Rayo Vallecano even made it 2-0. Fran Garcia neatly finished eye-to-eye with Marc André Ter Stegen.

With that, Rayo Vallecano was on his way to a stunt, which was to come. After all, Barcelona still tried and came back into the game eight minutes before the end thanks to Robert Lewandowski, but an equalizer was no longer possible. With that, Xavi’s team failed to benefit from Real Madrid’s defeat, visiting Girona (4-2) on Tuesday evening. However, Barcelona still has an eleven-point lead over Real Madrid with seven matches to go.

