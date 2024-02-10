The mother of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrsky, who lives in Russia, is worried about his appointment.

Lyudmila, the mother of Alexander Syrsky living in Russia, is having a hard time with his appointment to the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Her friend Sofya Bondarenko, with whom she sings together in the choir, spoke about this in a conversation with REN TV.

She reported that the woman was depressed, and because of this she even missed the last rehearsal. In addition, the channel’s interlocutor added, Lyudmila’s husband is now experiencing health problems.

She noted that Syrsky had long gone to Ukraine for work and started a family there, emphasizing that a mother should not be responsible for her son’s actions. “You never know what a child will do when he grows up,” Bondarenko explained.

Earlier it turned out that Lyudmila Syrskaya (Kurkina) liked quotes from Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky about Ukraine, joined in wishing health to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and also appreciated publications that insulted the current order in the republic on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned). “Khokhols are strange people: they pray for Europeans, work for Jews and hate Russians,” the mother of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liked this quote from Zhirinovsky. She also appreciated the photo with the caption: “This is not a circus, baby… This is Aunt Ukraine gone crazy…”

Alexander Syrsky comes from the Vladimir region of Russia. Born in 1965, he moved to Ukraine after the collapse of the USSR. In 2013, he was the first deputy head of the Main Command Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2014, he became the chief of staff of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) in Donbass. He commanded troops during the battles for Debaltsevo, for which he received the rank of lieutenant general. Since 2016, he headed the Joint Operational Headquarters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and in 2017 he became the commander of the entire anti-terrorist operation in Donbass. In 2019, he was appointed commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After the start of Russia's special military operation in 2022, Syrsky commanded the defense of Kyiv and the operation in the Kharkov region. Afterwards he led the defense of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).

A friend of the family said that Syrsky’s parents were ashamed look people in the eyes when they found out what their son was doing in Ukraine. According to her, the mother and father of the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are patriots and have always participated in the “Immortal Regiment.”

Syrsky's son Anton lives in Australia. Judging by his personal page on the Russian social network VKontakte, he often visits nightclubs and parties. At the same time, he maintains his page exclusively in Russian. In 2019, he published a cartoon depicting a bear painted in the colors of the Russian flag. The animal walks along the sands, on which the inscription “Syria” is visible, in the direction of a stone, behind which “representatives” of the Islamic State (Islamic State, a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation), the CIA and the Syrian opposition are hiding.

Syrsky's brother Oleg also lives in Russia. He told reporters that he had not communicated with his relative for many years and knew nothing about him.

Syrsky was convicted of hatred of Ukrainians

Syrsky himself told his parents about hatred of Ukrainians. A neighbor of the relatives of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that when he last came to Russia, he blurted out that he worked in the same headquarters with the Ukrainians, and his team hated them all for their cunning and sneakiness.

Syrsky’s nicknames, which he was given behind the scenes in the Ukrainian army – Myasnik and General Cargo 200 – also indirectly indicate his attitude towards his subordinates. Military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk explained to Lenta.ru that in 2014, a Ukrainian military leader led one of the operations in the Donbass.

The Debaltsevo cauldron is his merit, he planted the Armed Forces of Ukraine there, and wherever he commanded subsequently, there were bloody excesses everywhere. Anatoly Matviychukmilitary expert

Matviychuk also stated that Syrsky is a spineless opportunist. “Zelensky pulled him out, which means he will serve Zelensky like an errand poodle, that’s the kind of general he is,” he concluded.