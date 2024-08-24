Ukrainian President Zelensky has awarded a new rank to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded a new military rank to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky, making him a general. This reports RBC-Ukraine.

Decree No. 580 was signed on August 23, 2024. Before that, Syrsky held the rank of Colonel General.

In addition, Zelensky promoted the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Bargilevich received the rank of lieutenant general, previously he was a major general. Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Gnatov, who was a brigadier general, received the rank of major general.

Earlier, the British publication The Economist reportedthat they wanted to fire the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky, before the attack on the Kursk region.