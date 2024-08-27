Syrsky: The Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to distract the Russian Armed Forces by attacking the Kursk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) planned to distract the Armed Forces of Russia from the front in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by attacking the Kursk region. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Alexander Syrsky, RBC-Ukraine reports in its Telegram-channel.

Syrsky spoke about the plan to distract the Russian Armed Forces from other sections of the front with an operation in the Kursk region. The general emphasized that the Ukrainian command expected to pull Russian troops from the Pokrovsk and Kurakhovsky directions to the DPR.

“The enemy understands this, and therefore continues to concentrate its efforts on the Pokrovsk direction,” the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasized.

Earlier, Syrsky commented on the situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Pokrovsk direction. He emphasized that this section of the front remains “the hottest.”