The Times reported on Syrsky’s refusal to follow Budanov to the post of commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Colonel General Alexander Syrsky, rejected the proposal of the President of the Republic Vladimir Zelensky to take the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Valery Zaluzhny. This is reported by The Times.

Prior to this, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of the country, Kirill Budanov, refused to be appointed commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army.

Previously, the publication reported that Zaluzhny was summoned to the president’s office on January 29, during this meeting he told Zelensky that the situation at the front for Kyiv is not as positive as his advisers tell him. After this, Zaluzhny was asked to resign. He refused, then Zelensky told him that he himself would sign a decree on his dismissal.

However, Ukrainian leader Zelensky had to reconsider his decision after pressure from abroad.