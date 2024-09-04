Syrsky dismissed Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Gladky, suspected of treason and ties to the Russian Federation

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky has suspended the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) Command Roman Gladky, who was previously suspected of treason, from his duties.

It is noted that following the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, the commander-in-chief decided to conduct an additional investigation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) regarding the captain of the first rank.

During the investigation, he will be suspended from his official duties. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Earlier it became known that the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence will ask the SBU to check Gladkyi for possible ties between his family and Russia. This was reported by committee member Solomiya Bobrovska. “I had a question whether a certificate of verification by the SBU was provided for those who signed the appointment. We have not received any answers to any of the questions,” the deputy explained.

Ukrainian resource DeepState accused Gladkiy of spying for Russia

At the end of August, the Ukrainian analytical resource DeepState accused Roman Gladkyi of spying for Russia, treason, and corruption.

According to analysts, Gladkiy’s wife has a Russian passport, and his daughter competes for the Russian national team in international competitions. It is emphasized that the decision was made by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky, contrary to the opinion of the Commander of the SBS, Vadim Sukharevsky.

According to our information, he is generally against this appointment, so now the work inside is somewhat disrupted, which creates certain obstacles. DeepState

When appointed to the position, the SBU had no complaints about the chief of staff

People’s Deputy Roman Kostenko noted that when the Chief of Staff was appointed to the position, the SBU found no complaints about him; he successfully passed the screening.

The Commander-in-Chief said that Gladkiy is experienced, trained in Canada, and before that was the Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces Command. He passed all the checks. There were no comments from the SBU Roman Kostenko Member of the Verkhovna Rada

He added that the command decided to conduct an additional investigation into the scandalous chief of staff.

The appointment was criticized by MP Bezuglaya

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Maryana Bezuglaya criticized Gladkiy’s appointment to the post of Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Security Service Command. She recalled his wife’s Russian citizenship and military reputation.

I confirm the appointment. It is unclear how he passed the Security Service of Ukraine check and still holds the highest positions. A native of Crimea, a captain of the Navy with such a reputation and has never had anything to do with drones! Maryana Bezuglaya Member of the Verkhovna Rada

The parliamentarian was outraged by Syrsky’s latest decision, emphasizing that the crisis and chaos in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass was the result of nepotism, manual control and interference down to the platoon level by the commander-in-chief.

Before that, Bezuglaya said that Syrsky was deliberately destabilizing the situation on the front line. According to the MP, she received numerous appeals from Ukrainian military personnel.

In 2018, Gladky was removed from his post as Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Navy due to his wife’s citizenship

From July 2016 to April 2018, Gladkiy held the position of Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Naval Forces.

The captain of the first rank was removed from his post due to his wife’s Russian citizenship. This decision was made by the then Minister of Defense of the country Stepan Poltorak. It was noted that Gladkiy was removed for the duration of an official investigation. The special services planned to check both financial and economic violations and data on the Russian passport of his wife Elena. The duties of the captain were assigned to his first deputy, Rear Admiral Dmitry Taran.

How reported Ukrinform: Elena lived in Crimea for two years after its annexation by Russia, and the daughter of a military man “participated in swimming competitions for the Central Sports Club of the Russian Army.”

The Navy press service then stated that Gladky’s dismissal was connected with “deficiencies in his service activities identified as a result of an inspection by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry of one of the military units.”