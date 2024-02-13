Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky: it is better to retreat than to sacrifice personnel
It is better for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to retreat from their position than to sacrifice all their personnel. This was stated by the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Alexander Syrsky, during an interview with the ZDF television channel; a video of the conversation is available on Youtube.
