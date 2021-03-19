Syrians are deprived of “Netflix and Zoom!”

“This website is blocked in your country” is a phrase that pursues the Syrian technical expert Muhammad Habash whenever he wants to respond to an invitation to a virtual meeting or workshop through the “Zoom” application, which has increased its use in the world since the outbreak of the Corona pandemic.

Habash, 35, said in Damascus, “We live as if we are in a shell isolated from the outside world (…) that has made an entire generation of youth technologically behind their peers.”

Internet giants such as Amazon, Apple and Google could not export, sell or supply goods, software, technology and services to Syria.

Currently, the technical restriction affects several sites, including Coursera, which specializes in education, Netflix, the most popular platform for movies and series, Amazon, Apple Store, Google Store, TikTok and others.

Habash said, “Syrians cannot deal with any foreign service via the Internet, whether in the field of education, e-commerce or entertainment.”

With the outbreak of Covid-19, the features of the ban began to become clearer, according to Habash.

Syria is one of four countries in the world where Netflix services are not available, and one of only five countries where the Zoom app is not available, which over the past year, with the commitment of home quarantine, has transformed from a mere video conference service to a pivotal tool in professional, school and social life.

To a small workshop in Damascus, Habash travels back to help its owner with some maintenance affairs. Surrounded by electronic switches and devices, he tries to break a restriction on the Coursera educational site by downloading an unblocker (proxy) program.

“There are bypass solutions such as using a proxy, but it is not always successful,” he explains. “The proxy can push you a step forward, but then this solution will not work either.”