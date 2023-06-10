The 31-year-old Syrian refugee who attacked people with a knife on a children’s playground in a park in Annecy on Thursday will be questioned by an investigating judge on Saturday. A psychiatrist and police officers have not yet been able to persuade the man to say anything, French media report. He would also resist guards. The man’s motive is unknown.
