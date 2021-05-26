Syrian War Syria has presidential elections today, although a large part of the population is unable to vote: Al-Assad’s victory is certain

Elections are held only in areas controlled by the administration. A large proportion of Syrians living abroad are unable to vote.

Damascus

Polling stations have opened in Syria, where presidential elections are being held today. President who has ruled the country since 2000 Bashar al-Assadin is expected to hold a fourth seven-year term in the election.

Representatives of the Syrian opposition are largely in exile, and those living abroad are not allowed to run in the elections. Thus, al-Assad faces only two rather unknown candidates who are considered to represent the opposition tolerated by the regime.

Elections are not being held across the country, as the al-Assad regime controls only about two-thirds of Syria. The northeastern part of the country is led by Kurdish-led armed forces, Idlib Province is the last major rebel area, and the Turkish border is in the hands of Turkish-backed rebels. There will be no voting in these areas.

Administration huge numbers of election posters glorifying al-Assad have recently appeared in the territories held. On Wednesday morning, state television showed a picture of long queues forming polling stations.

The United States and the EU said on Tuesday that the election was not free. Syria’s fragmented opposition described the election as a farce.

President Assad was asked for comments from the West when he went on Wednesday to vote with his wife in Damascus in the Douma area, which until 2018 was held by rebels.

“The value of your opinions is zero,” Assad said, highlighting the colonial history of the West.

“As a state, we do not accept such use.”

The election was voted on in advance last week in Syrian embassies abroad. However, those who had fled the country illegally could not vote because they did not have an exit stamp in their passport.

Voting has also not been possible in many countries opposed to the al-Assad regime, such as Germany and Turkey, which are home to large numbers of Syrian refugees.

Syria is still in the grip of the Civil War, although the fighting has subsided considerably from the worst years. Last year was the calmest in the war in terms of the number of deaths.

At least 388,000 people have died in the war that began in 2011, and half of Syrians have been forced to flee their homes. Despite a decade of war, al-Assad has managed to stay in power, thanks in particular to Russian support.

Although the violence has subsided, Syria is currently in the midst of a serious economic crisis. Inflation has gotten out of hand, the value of the Syrian pound has plummeted, and more than 80 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

Al-Assad has issued orders in recent weeks aimed at improving the economic situation. Al-Assad’s campaign has portrayed him as a man who won the war and is capable of rebuilding Syria. The actual campaign events have not been held by the President.

The election the results are scheduled for release on Friday night. In the last election in 2014 – even worse in the middle of the war – al-Assad officially received 88 percent of the vote.

Syria has been in the possession of the al-Assad family for half a century. Father of the current president Hafez al-Assad rose to power with a military coup in 1970, and he ruled the country until his death. After Hafez died in 2000, power passed to his son Bashar.